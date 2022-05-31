A chilling account of what happened, last week, in Uvalde, Texas, when an armed 18-year-old killed 21 people in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has emerged.
Samuel Salinas, 10, a fourth-grader at the school, said in an interview that aired, Friday, on “Good Morning America,” that the madman entered the classroom and said, “You’re all gonna die,” before opening fire.
Salinas was a student in Irma Garcia’s fourth-grade class, which was supposed to graduate, on Thursday. The ceremony was canceled because of the shooting. Garcia and another teacher, as well as 19 students, were killed in what’s being called the second-worst school shooting in the country’s history.
In addition to those killed, another 17 people were wounded, including three law enforcement officers.
Salinas recounted how the shooter shot Garcia, then began shooting the students.
“I think he was aiming at me,” the boy said in the “GMA” interview.
A chair stood in the way of the shooter and a bullet hit the chair, sending shrapnel flying, which ended up stuck in Salinas’s leg. After the shot was fired, the boy pretended to be dead.
“I played dead so he wouldn’t shoot me,” he said, noting that several other children did the same.
The details are disturbing and we can only imagine the fear that those students and the teacher felt, knowing that this gunman was in their classroom and there was no escape.
Salinas said in the interview, that he has nightmares of the shooter and of being shot. This incident is something that will haunt this boy and his classmates for years to come.
“Whenever there’s a lock-down, then I’ll be really scared,” he said during the interview, as he fought back tears.
We hope that Salinas, as well as the other victims that survived will be afforded the opportunity to get counseling. They will need professional help to get through this time and be able to overcome their fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.