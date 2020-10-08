We’ve addressed this issue before, but despite the discussion, it seems to do no good.
Two people died on Monday as a result of injuries suffered in vehicle collisions.
The first happened at 6:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Avenue L and Sierra Highway.
A man was driving a Ford Focus on Sierra Highway, approaching Avenue L. He lost control of the vehicle and collided with the center median, a street sign and a traffic signal post, before the vehicle burst into flames.
The second happened at 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue J and Challenger Way, in Lancaster. A man driving a Ford Fusion, had a female adult passenger with him. They were northbound on Challenger Way, in lane No. 2, approaching Avenue J.
A female adult driving a Honda Civic was southbound on Challenger Way, making a left turn on eastbound Avenue J, on a controlled green arrow.
A news release from Lancaster Station suggests the Ford driver possibly failed to stop at the solid red signal, which resulted in the vehicles colliding in the intersection.
The Ford driver and his female passenger were transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear what happened in the second incident, so it’s still under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.
A Nixle alert from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station asks the public to slow down.
“The number of fatal collisions on our streets are at an all time high,” it says. “Please drive slowly and get to your destination safely.”
Hopefully people heed this warning and slow down. Sometimes driving the 14 Freeway and even surface streets can be unnerving. People travel at such high rates of speed, that those obeying the speed limit have to be on constant alert, in case someone decides to cut them off, stop abruptly in front of them, make an illegal turn in front of them or various other illegal maneuvers.
Stopping for panhandlers can also cause an issue. A few weeks ago, a pickup truck nearly got rear-ended when he decided to stop on the Palmdale Boulevard off-ramp to hand a woman some money.
Mind you, he’d been sitting at the red light that entire time, but it wasn’t until the light turned green, that he decided to fork over some cash.
That could have resulted in a multi-car pile-up as vehicles were exiting the 14 Freeway and suddenly had to abruptly stop because of the truck.
We see things on the community’s roads and often wonder where people learned how to drive. Apparently they didn’t learn anything from the booklets they studied to get their licenses.
What’s the big hurry, anyway? One can only assume they’re late for work or an appointment. Perhaps they just like driving fast.
Or maybe they’re just in a hurry to meet the Grim Reaper? He’s obviously been busy this week. Slow down and give him a break.
