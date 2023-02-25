It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking off a war that has killed many and continues to devastate the country.
While the end of the invasion doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon, Russia’s efforts to continue funding the war might be severely affected.
The United States Treasury Department, on Friday, took what it called “one of the most significant sanctions actions to date” to crack down on those who are helping Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
Financial institutions, Russia’s military supply chain, individuals and companies, as well as the country’s mining and metals sectors, were targeted.
The sweeping sanctions are meant to fill the gaps in existing sanctions that have been imposed over the past year of the war. They are also intended to impair “key revenue generating sectors in order to further degrade Russia’s economy and diminish its ability to wage war against Ukraine,” according to a White House fact sheet.
More than 200 entities and individuals, including third-country actors across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, that are supporting the war effort have had sanctions imposed against them.
According to a Treasury Department news release, the latest “tranche of Treasury Department sanctions target a total of 22 individuals and 83 entities.”
In addition, sanctions against dozens of Russian officials and entities involved in the war were also imposed. Steps will also be taken to impose visa restrictions on 1,219 members of the Russian military, including officers, “for actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Vasilyev, Artyom Igorevich Gorodilov and Aleksey Sergeyevich Bulgakov will be blocked from entering the United States, due to their involvement in “gross violations of human rights perpetrated against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war,” Blinken said.
The US Commerce Department also took “several export control actions, listing nearly 90 Russian and third country companies, including in China, among other countries, on the Entity List for engaging in sanction invasion and backfill activities in support of Russian’s defense sector,” the White House fact sheet said.
The action is in addition to the sanctions.
Blinken said the sanctions, export controls and tariffs announced this week in coordination with the G7 demonstrate that the US will continue to work with its allies and partners to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin.
The goal is to make it more difficult for Putin to continue to wage war and to degrade the Russian economy’s ability to fuel the “continued aggression.”
While the sanctions will undoubtedly have an effect on the Russian economy, the action will only further erode Russia/US/China relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.