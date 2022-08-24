Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to drag on and is now shifting to a longer-term campaign that will most likely mean more American military troops will go to Europe in the future.
It also means that Ukraine is in need of assistance if they are to continue to defend themselves against the Russian invaders, but where will they get the help?
There’s no need to fear, the United States is here. According to an Associated Press report, there are imminent plans to announce an additional $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, US officials said.
The package is expected to be announced, on Wednesday, the same day the war hits the six-month mark and also the day Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The irony surely does not go unnoticed. However, there’s no humor in this example.
Nor is there any humor in the fact that, late Monday, the US Embassy in Ukraine and the State Department issued a new security alert for Ukraine that repeated a call for Americans in the country to leave because of the danger there. This war is nowhere near the end.
To date, the US has provided about $10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, since the beginning of the Biden administration, to include 19 packages of weapons that were taken directly from the Defense Department stocks since August 2021.
That’s a huge price tag, considering in FY2019, military assistance accounted for about 29% of total US foreign aid, at $13.9 billion.
There’s no doubt that Russian aggression remains a threat, but at this point in our fragile economic state, is it a wise idea to contribute so much? If an additional $3 billion is sent, as planned, the total sent to Ukraine will be $13.6 billion, just a bit under the total amount for military aid in FY2019 and before we were struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and various other economic issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.