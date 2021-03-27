On March 17, the Federal Reserve projected that the American economy will grow 6.5% in 2021.
That’s the fastest pace in four decades, fueled by growing vaccination rates and nearly $2 trillion in new federal spending.
Fed officials are also predicting a short-term growth forecast from a 4.2% estimate in December, adding that they now expect the unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% by the end of this year.
“The economic fallout has been real and widespread, but with the benefit of perspective, we can say that some of the very worst economic outcomes have been avoided by swift and forceful action — from Congress, from across the government and in cities and towns across the country,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference after the announcement.
All this is welcome news to Joseph Biden, who signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief package as part of his push to help the economy fully recover from the deep, pandemic-induced slump. Critics of the pending package have warned that it could overheat the economy and spark inflation.
But despite the surge in growth, the Fed isn’t in any hurry to raise borrowing costs, projecting no interest rate increases through 2023 — a stance that sent the stock market soaring. Powell has rejected fears that more direct checks to Americans from the federal government — part of Biden’s economic-rescue package — will lead to troubling price spikes, doubling down on the Fed’s pledge to keep interest rates low to allow as many people back into the labor force as possible.
“No one should be complacent,” he said. “At the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes.”
Inflation has remained muted for years, despite warnings that it was bound to accelerate because of the Fed’s low-rate policy and, more recently, the trillions of dollars the federal government has poured into the economy over the last year.
Even as Fed officials expect unemployment to drop to 3.5% in 2023, they still see inflation hovering at around 2% for the next couple of years. The central bank is now trying to get inflation slightly above it 2% target, to offset the fact that it has undershot that target for so long.
The Fed chief said the market would take time to heal, even with the improved forecast, and the central bank is aiming to get to full employment — across all demographics — before it hikes rates.
