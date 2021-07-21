According to preliminary federal data and public health officials, drug-overdose in the United States surged nearly 30% in 2020.
The estimated 93,331 deaths from drug overdoses last year, a record-high, represent the sharpest annual increase in at least three decades, and compare with an estimated toll of 72,151 deaths in 2019.
“This is a stunning number even for those of us who have tracked this issue,” Brenden Saloner, associate professor of health policy and management at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of public Health said. “Our public health tools have not kept pace with the urgency of the crisis.”
The surge, the 2020 data show, was driven largely by a proliferation of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid whose use has spread across the nation.
The pandemic amplified the epidemic of overdoses, bringing on social isolation, trauma and job losses, according to addiction experts and treatment providers.
Overdose deaths began rising in the fall of 2019 with the spread of fentanyl, but really took off in March 2020, when pandemic-driven shutdowns and physical-distancing measures set in.
“It’s really one of those things where 2020 turbocharged something that was already wildly out of control,” Saloner said.
Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, is now frequently mixed into other widely used illicit drugs, often when the user is unaware.
“Fentanyl is poisoning our drug supply,” Monique Tula, executive director of the National Harm Reduction Coalition, an organization that advocates for people who use drugs and trains the harm-reduction workforce, said.
Overdose deaths are helping to drive down US life expectancy which may have suffered the largest drop last year since 1943, during World War II.
The rising death toll points to a need for urgent, comprehensive measures to address the crisis, public health and treatment experts said.
The priority now should be to get help to people at high risk of overdoses, Saloner said. Then, more steps should be taken to make treatment easier for people in need. They include making treatment available in pharmacies and community clinics and removing limits on the number of patients providers can prescribe medication for opioid use disorder.
“We’ve got to try all this stuff. It’s beyond too late,” Saloner said.
