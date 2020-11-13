There’s little glory in being the first Cabinet Secretary to be fired following President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election on Nov. 3.
Actually, it happened to Mark Esper, defense secretary, on Monday.
The 45th president announced the dismissal in a Tweet. He said his third pick for the Pentagon leader would be replaced by Christopher Miller, director of the National Counter-terrorism Center, “effective immediately.”
The president and other White House officials did not offer a reason for the firing, but Esper struggled to navigate between his role leading the military and meeting the president’s demands. Trump labeled him as a “yes man,” tagging him with the derogatory title of “Yesper.”
Applauding his latest choice for the enormously important position, Trump said, “Chris will do a GREAT job.”
Esper has been noticeably distancing himself from the “so-called leader of the free world.”
In recent months, he said publicly he did not support using active duty troops to confront racial justice demonstrators this summer, as Trump had threatened.
It was reported that Trump had to be talked out of firing Esper at the time.
In a Military Times interview the day after the election, Esper attempted to delete the “Yesper” albatross, saying there were others in the administration who were more fawning toward the president than he was.
“My frustration is I sit here and say, ‘Hmm, 18 cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody?’ Have you seen me on stage saying, ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?’”
Miller formerly served at the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for special Operations and Combat Terrorism and now returns to lead it, though it’s doubtful he could have much impact for the final 70 days or so of Trump’s term.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco said Esper’s “abrupt firing” serves as “disturbing evidence” that Trump will use his last days in office “to sow chaos in our American democracy and around the world,” calling it “an act of retribution.”
The relationship between Trump and Esper “certainly seemed to be a tense one,” David Lapan, a former Pentagon and Homeland Security department official said.
The damage Trump has done to public perception of the military as an “apolitical institution” will long outlast the Esper firing, Lapan said. “It will fall upon the next secretary of Defense to start to repair that damage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.