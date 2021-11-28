Thanksgiving marked the beginning of what’s likely to be a very busy travel season — especially compared to 2020. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration screened 2.3 million people.
But with travelers taking to the air to visit families and friends in other states and abroad, come myriad issues.
From delayed or canceled flights to unruly passengers, travelers and flight attendants sometimes don’t have the best experiences.
Since earlier this year, we’ve heard stories about passengers assaulting flight attendants.
Incidentally, in two of the cases, the passengers were from California.
While those who assaulted the flight attendants will face legal consequences in those cases, the people who were assaulted will heal from their physical injuries, but maybe not as quickly from the trauma they suffered as a result.
So what can one do to ensure a safe trip for everyone? Perhaps a warning will work. US Attorney General Merrick Garland recently warned that unruly passengers on flights will not be tolerated and could face prosecution for their actions.
“Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm these employees,” he said in an ABC News report. “They prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safer air travel. Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
Further, he encouraged all 52 US attorney’s offices to prioritize prosecuting federal crimes that “endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants.”
According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration received more than 5,000 reports, since the beginning of the year, from airlines, reporting unruly passengers.
We’d like to think that this number will drop with the threat of prosecution, but in reality, it probably won’t. It’ll be interesting to see how the number of reports of unruly passengers stacks up against the 5,000, so far, reported this year.
We’re glad the US attorney general is taking this issue seriously. The majority of airline passengers is probably grateful that something will be done about those who disrupt or assault flight crews.
Maybe Garland should take it a step further and institute a ban on those who have assaulted a flight attendant, which would prevent them from flying again.
