President Joseph Biden recently praised the latest jobs gains in May, 559,000, calling the number a sign of ‘historic progress.”
Hiring accelerated in May by nearly doubling the previous month’s gains.
The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, the Labor Department reported.
As infections ebb, vaccinations spread and businesses reopen, the economy has started to regain its footing but the path has not been smooth.
Job growth bounced up and down in recent months, and may continue its uneven progress through the summer, analysts said.
The acceleration since April buoyed Democrats and the Biden administration on June 4, adding new fuel to the president’s claims that vaccinations and his economic program are beginning to get the economy back on track after a halting recovery from the pandemic recession.
Biden said the news provides “progress that’s pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in it’s been in 100 years.”
He claimed credit for that progress, both from his administration’s campaign to ramp up America’s vaccine production and distribution and from the $1.9 trillion economic aid legislation he signed into law in March.
“None of this success is an accident, it isn’t,” Biden said, hailing “the cooperation the American people in responding to my effort to get covered under control, wearing masks conditioning and getting vaccinated. And it’s no small part of the bold action we took by passing the American Rescue act.”
But the report, which fell short of analyst expectations for the second consecutive month and showed a slight shrinkage in the labor force, also provided fodder for Republican critics of the president. They say enhanced unemployment benefits — which were extended by Biden’s aid legislation in March — are discouraging workers from returning to jobs and holding back what could be an even faster recovery.
Millions of workers, mostly women, remain at home as most school districts have not moved to full-time in-person learning. Despite vaccines being widely accessible, some segment of the population are reluctant to get inoculated, which labor market experts say is discouraging some people from returning to work.
Government-funded benefits including a $300 weekly unemployment subsidy, are also constraining hiring. Republican governors in 25 states are terminating this benefit and other unemployment programs funded by the federal government starting next Saturday.
These states account for more than 40% of the workforce. The expanded benefits end in early September across the country.
