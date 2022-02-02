The hope for the nation’s only government-funded universal healthcare system died with the bill, Monday, in the California Assembly. Democrats couldn’t get enough support to bring it to a vote before the legislative deadline.
To have a chance at becoming law this year, the bill needed to pass by midnight, Monday. Considering the Democrats control 56 of the 80 seats in the State Assembly, getting the necessary 41 votes should not have been a problem, but apparently it was.
Universal healthcare has long been a priority for them, but it seemed to fall apart amid intense lobbying from business groups that were putting pressure on moderate Democrats. The fact that some of those being pressured face tough re-election campaigns this year because of newly-redrawn districts. To add to their problems, four lawmakers from the Democratic caucus were missing, which included three of the more liberal members.
Even though the bill didn’t make it this time, Assembly Member Ash Kalra, D-San Jose and the bill’s author, said they’re not giving up.
Progressive have long dreamed about universal healthcare in the United States. They blame the high cost of health care on the fact that multiple parties, including the government, employers, patients and insurance companies, pay for the nation’s system. They claim the government should be the sole entity responsible for payment, which would make healthcare available to all and keep prices under control.
It’s something that other nations have adopted, but so far, it hasn’t been possible in the United States. In fact, Vermont, in 2011, enacted the nation’s first such system, but later abandoned it because the cost would have been too high.
California voters, in 1994, overwhelmingly rejected a universal healthcare system ballot initiative. Similar legislation was twice vetoed in the 2000s by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
A proposal stalled in the State Assembly in 2017. That particular proposal would have cost $331 billion. When adjusted for inflation, it equals about $356 billion today.
Though it sounds like a good idea, lawmakers clearly have their minds on the price of a universal healthcare system.
Is it something that the state can afford at this point? Given the cost, it would seem like the answer is no.
