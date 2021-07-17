On Sept. 17, 1787, America’s founding fathers signed the new nation’s preamble to the Constitution, which declared “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution of the United States of America.”
On Sunday, billionaire Richard Branson and five other crew members flew “Unity,” SpaceShipTwo, on a splendid, flawless flight to the edge of space, 53.5 miles above the Earth’s surface.
News media around our spinning planet declared that flight opened the door to a new era of tourism.
Allison Gatlin, a seasoned aerospace journalist on the Antelope Valley Press staff, wrote in her front page story that it was the “first flight test to carry a full complement of crew in the cabin configured for passengers.”
Monday’s Wall Street Journal reported that “Richard Branson reached the edge of space and safely returned to Earth, a trip that marks a turning point in the billionaire’s entrepreneur’s multi-decade effort to create a space-tourism industry.”
Branson’s dream was based at the Air and Space Port in Mojave, where development and technological improvements have been pursued for years.
Sunday’s flight was launched at the New Mexico spaceport in Truth Or Consequences, NM.
With his Virgin Galactic firm, British entrepreneur Branson has sold flight tickets on “Unity” at $250,000 each. It’s been estimated that Space Tourism could generate close to $4 billion in annual revenue.
The company has announced 600 reservations for future flights.
Branson first announced plans for space tourism in 2004.
Like many enterprises in America, space tourism is turning into a race. Amazon.com, Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has been investing in his space company, Blue Origin LLC, which plans to take him and three others to suborbital space on a company rocket on July 20. Blue Origin said it is flying above the Karan Line, a boundary some 62 miles above Earth.
The Federal Aviation Administration defines space at starting at 50 miles.
On Sunday, the mother plane called the VMS took off at 10:40 a.m., carrying Unity. About 45 minutes later, a red flare was visible in the sky when the spacecraft was released from the plane and fired its rocket sending Unity surging up.
