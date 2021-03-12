The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits edged higher in early March to 745,000.
That’s a sign that many employers continue to cut jobs despite a drop in confirmed Coronavirus infections and evidence that the overall economy is improving.
The March 4 report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week.
Although the pace of layoffs has eased since the year began, they remain high by historical standards.
Before the Coronavirus flattened the US economy a year ago, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any week, even during the Great Recession.
All told, 43 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits.
Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the pandemic, an estimated 18 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.
Restrictions on businesses and the reluctance of many Americans to shop, travel, dine out or attend mass events have weighed persistently on the job market.
Job growth averaged a meager 29,000 a month from November through January and the nation still has nearly 10 million fewer jobs than it did in February 2020.
The data firm Womply reported that 64% of movie theaters and other entertainment venues, 40% of bars and 34% of hair salons are closed.
And on March 3, the Federal Reserve reported that across the country, “overall conditions in the leisure and hospitality sector continued to be restrained by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.”
But the economists have forecast that the government will report a strong job gain for February of nearly 200,000, which would raise hopes that layoffs will slow.
Optimism is rising that an increased pace in vaccinations and a new federal aid package that probably will be enacted soon will spur growth and hiring.
Many analysts foresee the economy expanding at an annual rate of at least 5% in the current quarter and 7% for all of 2021.
Already, crucial sectors of the economy are showing signs of picking up as vaccinations increase, federal aid spreads through the economy and the Fed’s low-rate policies fuel borrowing and spending.
Last month, American consumer bounced back from months of retrenchment to step up their spending by 2.4% — the sharpest increase in seven months and a sign that the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery.
