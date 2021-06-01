Over the past year, we were forced to do without many things: Music, art and movies were at the top of the list.
Many found themselves forced indoors with nothing but Netflix, Hulu and perhaps cable television to entertain them. COVID-19 made it impossible for us to go out to a concert, enjoy a movie or visit a museum.
Thankfully, things are slowly reopening and we are now able to enjoy most of those activities, although listening to live music is still not completely back to normal. Many bands have postponed their concerts yet another year, to ensure that they are able to play for all their fans, as they did before the pandemic swept across the nation and world in 2020.
Another form of entertainment affected by the pandemic was libraries. Yes, you could still download movies and eBooks, but we were unable to go into a library and physically check out a book or just browse the selection on the shelf. For many, the closure of libraries had a great impact, especially if they did not have a computer or did not read eBooks. Believe it or not, many people still enjoy doing things the old fashioned way — and that means driving to the library, browsing the selection on the shelves and picking a book that must be physically checked out.
Thanks to the county relaxing the rules because we’re in the yellow tier, many libraries have either reopened or are beginning to reopen. We ran a report in the Monday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, alerting readers that the Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock libraries will reopen for in-person service on June 7.
In addition, 21 libraries and three book mobiles, including the Antelope Valley Book mobile, will also reopen on that day.
That’s great news! Once the Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock libraries reopen, that will mean that all of the Antelope Valley’s branches of the Los Angeles County Library will be open for in-person service.
You can finally go back into the library, instead of checking out an eBook or picking up a book that you requested online.
We hope the avid — or even occasional — readers were able to find books with which to keep themselves entertained over the past year. It’s a great way to pass the time and a great way to learn a few things, too.
If you haven’t visited your local library in a while, maybe it’s time to reconnect.
