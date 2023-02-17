Despite some lawmakers who want strict gun laws across the country, many Americans don’t want their right to own a firearm infringed upon. 

They argue that stricter gun laws will not stop criminals from committing crimes with guns — and they are right. There’s another issue surrounding gun ownership, however, and lately it’s becoming more apparent that criminals getting hold of guns isn’t the only problem: children are gaining access to them, too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.