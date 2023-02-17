Despite some lawmakers who want strict gun laws across the country, many Americans don’t want their right to own a firearm infringed upon.
They argue that stricter gun laws will not stop criminals from committing crimes with guns — and they are right. There’s another issue surrounding gun ownership, however, and lately it’s becoming more apparent that criminals getting hold of guns isn’t the only problem: children are gaining access to them, too.
At least three times this year, already, children have taken weapons to school, to include a six-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher in Newport News, Va., last month.
A Pennsylvania woman and a man in North Carolina were charged this week after another couple of six-year-olds took guns to school.
The woman, Jasmin Devlin, 30, from Norristown, Pa., was arrested after her son took a gun on Feb. 9 to Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School.
She turned herself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for failing to secure a firearm in her home, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Police were alerted when a group of students on a school bus that morning, with Devlin’s child, told the school secretary that the boy showed them the weapon and bullets. The secretary immediately brought the boy into the office and called the police.
The gun was a 9mm Jimenez Arms semi-automatic handgun that he had taken from his mother’s dresser the night before.
The boy’s 10-year-old brother had allegedly removed the bullets the night before and was pointing it at the boy, pretending to shoot him. The six-year-old went to his mother’s bedroom later that night, took the gun and put it in his backpack, then took it to school the next day, according to a news report.
In North Carolina, Marvin Ray Davis, 58, was charged with a misdemeanor count of improper storage of a firearm to protect a minor, after an unloaded 9mm gun was discovered in a six-year-old’s backpack Tuesday at Fairview Elementary in Rocky Mount.
Davis is not the child’s father, but he lives in the same home. It’s not clear how the North Carolina child got hold of the gun, but we can only guess that it was not properly stored and was probably in plain sight.
The problem in each of these cases — and the one in Virginia that ended tragically — is not gun ownership, but rather irresponsible gun owners.
Responsible gun owners know that leaving them out for children to access can end in tragedy.
Further, not educating children about firearm safety is also asking for trouble. They need to understand that guns are not toys and should never be played with.
Devlin and Davis should face charges because of their irresponsible behavior.
Whatever fate they face in court is nothing compared to what could have happened if the children in these cases had pointed a loaded gun at someone and pulled the trigger.
