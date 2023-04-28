Where does the line get drawn when it comes to abortion? Would it be OK for someone to not get promoted because of a pro-abortion policy held by their employer? Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., thinks so.
He blocked 184 military promotions on Tuesday, in the latest chapter of his protest against the Pentagon’s new abortion policy, according to a news report.
The drama began when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., moved a request to allow the promotions and Tuberville blocked the action.
“I warned Secretary Austin that if he did this and changed this, I would put a hold on his highest-level nominees,” Tuberville said in a USA Today report. “Secretary Austin went through with the policy anyway in February of this year, so I am keeping my word.”
It appears that Tuberville was unhappy that he was defied, so decided to carry through with his threat.
He has been blocking military promotions as a way to object to the Department of Defense covering expenses and providing leave to service members who travel to have abortions. He claims the federal law is being violated. But is it really a matter of violating the law, or is it because of his personal beliefs?
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Warren say the promotions are critical to military readiness and Tuberville is blocking pay raises to prevent key leaders form taking their posts, the report said.
Warren went so far as to accuse Tuberville of jeopardizing America’s national security. Shoshana Chatfield’s promotion to vice admiral and as the US representative to the NATO military committees is especially urgent, Warren said.
“At this critical juncture of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, we need her leadership in NATO now more than ever,” Warren said.
Austin said blocking promotions leaves the US more vulnerable.
“There are a number of things happening globally that indicate that we could be in a contest on any one given days,” he said in the report. “Not approving the recommendations for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be.”
Tuberville’s actions appear to be an adult version of a temper tantrum.
He has decided that he is going to engage in a bit of “punishment” because he doesn’t like the Pentagon’s policy. But in his effort to show his dislike of the policy, he’s also punishing those military members who are in line for a promotion, which is not fair to them.
Tuberville needs to find another way to protest. Those who are up for a promotion should not be denied based on politics.
