Happy new year! It’s hard to believe that we are in 2022.
It’s also difficult to believe that we’re heading into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. Little has changed in the past couple of years and it’s been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. Masks were on, then off, then on again, as cases in the Antelope Valley and across the state and country started to spike toward the end of the year.
Despite all we’ve been through in the past (nearly) two years, we look forward to a new year. It’s only natural to have a positive outlook at the beginning of the year — it’s later on that it could change, depending on what happens around us.
It’s also a time for resolutions — although, those usually end up being broken at some point during the year. We get tired of eating right and going to the gym and it’s easy to come up with excuses and fall back into old habits.
This year, instead of making resolutions that we may or may not keep, maybe a better idea would be to try and make small, positive changes. We can all work on some aspects of ourselves, to become better human beings. Now is the time to do an inventory and figure out where we can best improve, then slowly begin making changes to achieve those goals.
It’s common to want to lose weight in the new year, but maybe change involves more than losing a few pounds. Physical changes can be positive and improve self-confidence, but attitude is even more important. Oftentimes, it’s the first thing people notice about us.
If we all resolved to try and be more patient, understanding and kind, we would probably notice those around us change, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.