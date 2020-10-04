Donald Trump, the president of the United States and his wife Melania tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The revelation came late Thursday night.
President Trump was showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus, according to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff.
On Friday morning, Melania said on Twitter that “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”
The proof that the couple have been notified they both testified positive opened an enormous number of questions about the presidential election set for Nov. 3.
The president, who said early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the virus, has had what one person familiar with the situation, described as cold-like symptoms.
On Thursday at a fundraiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump came in contact with about 100 people. He seemed lethargic, some of the attendees said.
Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey urged people who attended Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser to get tested and said that the state was using contact tracing to try to find them.
A person briefed on the matter said Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One, on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Trailing in the polls, the president in recent weeks has increasingly held crowded campaign events in defiance of public health guidelines and sometimes state and local governments.
When he accepted the nomination on the final day of the Republican National Convention, he invited more than 1,000 supporters to the south lawn of the White House and has held a number of rallies around the country since, often with hundreds and even thousands of people jammed into tight spaces, many without masks.
His dramatic disclosure came in a Twitter message Thursday, after a suspenseful evening followed reports that Trump’s close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive.
Although two more debates were scheduled — after a noisy ruckus in the first one — they have not yet been decided.
Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker, journalists with The New York Times, wrote that on Thursday night, a White House official said the president’s treatment plan was still being discussed, so was a possible national address or a videotaped statement from the president to demonstrate that he was functioning and that the government is uninterrupted.
The disclosure upended the presidential race in an instant, inviting significant questions about his attitude toward the pandemic and the future of his campaign just 32 days before the election.
On Friday morning, it was announced that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the virus.
A number of questions must still be answered during this highly unprecedented campaign.
