A core group of five well-seasoned reporters have provided prime details about President Donald Trump’s leadership misdirection in the horrific virus crisis.
The New York Times’ journalists provided another landmark in the phrase that credits journalism as “The first draft of history.”
In April, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, convened a small group of aides to steer the Trump administration through what had become a public health, economic and political disaster.
The ultimate goal of the group was to shift responsibility from the White House to the states. They referred to this effort as “state authority hand-off.” The Times staffers referred to the catastrophe as perhaps one of the greatest failures of presidential leadership in generations.
Over a critical period beginning in mid-April, President Trump and his team convinced themselves that the outbreak was fading, that they had given state governments all the resources they needed to contain its remaining “embers” and that it was time to ease up on the lock-down.
Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the sole public health professional in the Meadows group, a highly regarded disease expert, provided upbeat news for the president and his aides. The country, she insisted, was likely to resemble Italy, where virus cases declined steadily from frightening heights.
On April 11, she told the Coronavirus task force in the Situation Room that the country was in good shape. Boston and Chicago were two weeks from the peak, she cautioned, but the numbers in Detroit and other hard-hit cities were headed down.
A sharp pivot soon followed, with consequences that continue to plague the US as the virus surges continue to grow anew.
Even as a chorus of state officials and health experts warned that the pandemic was far from under control, Trump went, in a matter of days, from proclaiming that he alone had the authority to decide when the economy would reopen to pushing that responsibility onto the states.
Trump’s naïve bet that the crisis would fade away proved wrong. But an examination of the shift in April and its aftermath shows that the approach he embraced was not just a misjudgment. Instead, it was a deliberate strategy that he would stick doggedly to as evidence mounted that, in the absence of strong leadership from the White House, the virus would continue to infect and kill large numbers of Americans.
On April 10, Trump declared that, in his role as something akin to a “wartime president,” it would be his decision about whether to reopen the country. “That’s my metric” he told reporters, pointing to his own head. “I would say without question it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”
On April 16, the president publicly announced the guidelines, he made the message to the governors explicit:
He said, “You’re going to call your own shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.