Will Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel and voluntarily turn over records and submit to an interview? Probably not.
At least that’s how it seems at this point.
He issued a statement saying that the investigation is not legitimate and accused the panel of abusing their power.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information regarding his conversations with former president Donald Trump before, during and after the riot.
He also requested information regarding McCarthy’s communications with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the attack.
Democrats have sought more information about McCarthy’s communication with Trump since his second impeachment trial last year.
The panel is also trying to learn how Trump’s plans for Jan. 6 came together and any other ways he attempted to alter the election results, according to Thompson.
McCarthy’s unwillingness to cooperate lets us know where his loyalty lies and makes us wonder why he continues to contribute to the former president’s efforts to “rule” the Republican party by influencing some members. Clearly, McCarthy is one of the influenced.
Being under the influence of the former president, however, does not mean that McCarthy can skirt the law.
If he refuses to cooperate with the investigation, he should be subpoenaed — just like anyone else would. No politician should ever be above the law or think they are.
Thompson said they have information that McCarthy called the White House and told Trump that he needed to call the people off.
McCarthy had initially criticized the former president’s actions after the 2020 election, saying that he bears responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. He should have stuck with that rhetoric
“The saddest day I have ever had,” in Congress, McCarthy said the night of Jan. 6. However, that didn’t stop him from joining 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject election results.
