Donald J. Trump, who stepped down from the high perch of being president of the United States on Wednesday, is busy seeking all sorts of benefits.
Carol D. Leonnig, a Washington Post reporter and book author, wrote that in the days before he left office, the then-president instructed that his extended family get the best security available in the world for the next six months, at no cost.
Trump issued a directive to extend post-presidency Secret Service protection to 14 members of his family who were not automatically entitled to receive it. Three people briefed the plan to journalists.
The benefit, under federal law, automatically extends the coverage of Trump, his wife Melania and their 14-year-old son Barron. They are classified as members of his immediate family and entitled to receive it for their lifetimes.
Barron is entitled to protection until he turns 16.
Former vice president Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence will also receive continued Secret Service security for the next six months under the same law governing protection.
But Trump wanted every family member who had been protected by the Secret Service during his service to be continued under his request, according to the people familiar with his directive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe security arrangements.
The arrangement would mean the expensive, taxpayer-funded security will continue for his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, their three children, the ex-president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his five children, his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara and his daughter Tiffany Trump.
The 24-hour protection will focus on Trump’s grown children.
His grandchildren will receive protection that derives from being in proximity to their parents and will not be as extensive as it was during his presidency.
A president can order Secret Service protection for any person he chooses, but it is highly unusual for a president to provide 24-hour security to such a large number of family members, including so many grown adults.
The perk for the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars and further stress the elite federal security force, which in the past four years, had to staff the largest number ever of full-time security details — up to 42 at one point, according to former senior administration officials.
The Trump family’s protection has been costly for the Secret Service’s budget, as his adult children traveled widely across the country and around the world for personal vacations and travel related to the Trump Organization, the family company.
From 2017 to 2019, government records show, Trump family members took more than 4,500 trips that required Secret Service to travel alongside them, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
