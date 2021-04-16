In a profane, wicked attack on several of his supporters, ex-president Donald Trump mudded up the Republican Party some more on Saturday.
Prime targets were highly placed GOP officials, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and ex-vice president Mike Pence.
Sources familiar with his remarks provided quotes voiced at the Republican donor event at his Mar-a-Largo club in Florida.
He labeled McConnell a “dumb son of a (expletive)“ and a “stone cold loser.”
The Trump narrative, which he spun for months after he lost, led to a deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and his second impeachment trial soon after.
Rioters inside the Capitol could be heard in a video chanting, “Hang Mike Pence” and a gallows outside the building was labeled for him.
Trump said Saturday that he was “disappointed” that Pence, his former vice president, affirmed the Electoral College votes.
At the impeachment trial, McConnell excoriated Trump for his conduct, even though he did not vote to convict him. Soon after, Trump released a long statement blasting McConnell as “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”
Trump also mocked former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, who resigned from his administration after the riot.
“I hired his wife,” he said. “Did he ever say thank you? She suffered so greatly.”
He attacked other Republicans, particularly those who voted against him in the most recent impeachment proceedings.
Last month, Trump’s attorneys asked the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee to stop using Trump’s name and likeness to raise money as he pushed donors to give directly to his committee.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Trump is using the same language that he knows provoked violence on Jan. 6.
“As a party, we need to be focused on the future,” Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his conduct around the riot, said. “We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution, not embracing insurrection. And I think it’s very important for people to realize that a fundamental part of the Constitution and who we are as Americans in the rule of law. It’s the judicial process. The election wasn’t stolen. There was a judicial process in place. If you attack the judicial process and you attack the rule of law, you’re not defending the Constitution. You’re at war with the Constitution.”
