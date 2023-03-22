The circus atmosphere that follows former president Donald Trump seems to be never ending. Just when we think it’s over and he’s faded away, some other detail or accusation crops up and he’s thrust into the spotlight again.

But let’s be honest, Trump isn’t trying to fade away. He’s the ring master of his circus. 

