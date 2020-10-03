The president on Sept. 26, named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
He called her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”
But Democrats immediately announced their opposition to Barrett, both on the grounds of her judicial philosophy and on the basis of the rushed process that Trump and Republicans are pursuing to force her confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.
In her own remarks, Barrett, 48, directly aligned herself with the late Justice Scalia, whose widow, Maureen, was in the audience. Scalia was her mentor in the past.
Barrett was nominated to fill the seat occupied by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.
“The American people should make no mistake — a vote by any senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said.
He called the nomination — so close to the election — a “reprehensible power grab is a cynical attack on the legitimacy of the court.”
Trump’s comments ignited a partisan and ideological battle in the middle of an already volatile presidential campaign.
He hopes to galvanize conservatives and change the subject from the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 203,000 Americans, while his adversaries seek to rally liberals over the prospect of the Supreme Court turning further to the right.
Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life, an anti-abortion group, called Barrett’s selection “exciting news” for conservatives.
Barrett sought to humanize herself as “a room parent, car pool driver and birthday party planner.” She and her husband have seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti.
The president, addressing a late night campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25, rejected complaints from Democrats that he was rushing to fill the seat too close to an election, even though Senate Republicans refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick B. Garland made a month before the 2016 election.
Barrett would be the youngest member of the current court and could serve for decades, underscoring the stakes.
Educated at Notre Dame Law School, she served on its faculty for years before Trump appointed her in 2017 to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Polls show that most Americans say that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should fill the seat rather than Trump rushing through an appointment before then.
But the president made clear that he wanted his pick on the court in time to rule on any challenges arising from the election itself, guaranteeing what he hopes would be an additional vote to potentially secure a second term.
