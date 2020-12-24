’Twas the night before Christmas and the Grinch was attempting to block much-needed aid that had finally been granted to the American people after months of haggling amongst politicians in Washington.
“I must stop the aid from coming, but how?” the Grinch pondered. “That’s it! I’ll refuse to sign the Bill and demand that more stimulus money go directly to Americans, that way I look like I’m trying to help them.”
And just like that, Americans in desperate need of help found themselves wondering if it would come after all.
Donald Trump, on Tuesday, announced that he would not sign the Coronavirus relief bill agreed upon over the weekend. Should he decide not to, the government could shut down and 12 million people could lose unemployment aid.
He followed through on his word Wednesday by vetoing the Bill. However, Congress will likely have enough support to override it.
Instead of the current aid that was passed, Trump has pushed for $2,000 direct payments to Americans in lieu of the $600 supported by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
According to CNBC, Trump was not directly involved in the talks around the Bill; however, Democrats repeatedly pushed for larger direct payments, but Republicans did not agree.
The two sides were finally able to agree on the $600 amount, among other aid.
As we mentioned before, it’s a pittance for those truly in need and who have been without work for the past several months.
It shouldn’t be about a direct payment to Americans, though. This package should be about bringing aid in the form of unemployment benefits and help for small businesses that continue to struggle and fold.
It’s been a tough year for many people and will continue to be, even into 2021.
Let’s hope the politicians in Washington can see beyond their own interests and help those who need it most.
