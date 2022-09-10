The news cycle is continuous and operates on a 24/7 schedule, so what makes headlines, today, will likely fall out of the news, tomorrow. Sometimes, though, we read about an event so tragic and unbelievable, that even if it does fall out of the headline news, we still follow the progress and want to know what happens. The tragic Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that occurred, in May, is one of those horrible stories that we can’t forget — and we are sure that those impacted will never forget it, either. For the first time since May, students returned to the classroom at Robb Elementary School, on Aug. 30. While it serves as an opportunity to get back into their routines and see their friends, it’s also a reminder of the trauma and fear that the tragedy caused when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. In an effort to help the community feel safer, the Uvalde School District administrators put up 8-foot fences around the school. They have hired campus monitors to roam the halls and check doors to make sure they are locked and there are 33 state troopers that will be stationed at the schools, this year, to provide extra security. These measures have helped some parents feel better about sending their children back, but some students are still afraid to be in the classroom. “They’re worried that if it happens again, it’s going to be the same scenario where they don’t go in there, they don’t protect them, Adam Martinez, a parent said in a Texas Public Radio report. “So it doesn’t matter how high the fencing is, or how many police officers are there. They don’t feel comfortable right now.” The Uvalde School Board fired the school police chief who was in command during the shooting, but the district’s other officers are still on the job — and it’s likely some of the state troopers assigned to guard Uvalde schools, this year, were also on the scene, in May, the report said. “I wish I could tell them ‘Well, those cops are gone, son,’ ” Martinez said. “ ‘They won’t be back,’ you know? But I can’t. They’re the same cops, those same cops are gonna be there.” So instead of sending their children back to school, to face the fear and trauma they sustained, in May, the Martinezes have decided, instead, to enroll their children in the district’s new virtual option. If possible, it would seem that the virtual option would be popular among parents these days. This is one of the only ways they can ensure the safety of their children. However, it doesn’t come without drawbacks, the main one being students not being able to socialize with their peers. With all the school-shooting violence the United States has experienced in the past couple of decades, virtual school might be the wave of the not-too-distant future.

