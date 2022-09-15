Late last year, it wasn’t uncommon to go to a retail outlet to purchase something, only to find empty shelves. The lack of supplies was blamed on a back-up at the Port of Los Angeles.

Employees out with COVID-19 — overseas and in the United States — had an effect on the port back-up, which resulted in ships sitting and idling, waiting to be unloaded. Meanwhile, goods were not getting to retailers and they were running short on supplies. The port began 24/7 operations to try and unclog the back-up and eventually things started flowing again. 

