Late last year, it wasn’t uncommon to go to a retail outlet to purchase something, only to find empty shelves. The lack of supplies was blamed on a back-up at the Port of Los Angeles.
Employees out with COVID-19 — overseas and in the United States — had an effect on the port back-up, which resulted in ships sitting and idling, waiting to be unloaded. Meanwhile, goods were not getting to retailers and they were running short on supplies. The port began 24/7 operations to try and unclog the back-up and eventually things started flowing again.
Now, we could be facing another shortage, but this time, it’ll be due to a freight rail strike, which could also spill over into passenger service in much of the country. Already, Amtrak has stopped some passenger routes and railroads are cutting shipments.
Normally, employees go on strike because of pay or lack of benefits, but that’s not the case this time. Instead, the sticking point is the tough lifestyle that railroading imposes on people who drive trains. They are faced with lots of nights away, long shifts, the need to be able to get to work within two hours or less and be on call for weeks on end, according to an NPR report.
According to the Association of American Railroads, there are about 7,000 freight trains criss-crossing the United States daily, hauling most of the items needed to keep the economy working. But if the train operators decide to strike, this could all come to a halt.
“I have never seen this level of anger,” Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen said in the report. The BLET is an engineer’s union. “Animosity, acrimony, you pick the word. That means they’re pissed off, ‘cause they are. They do not have days off. They do not have a schedule.”
Conductors and engineers want a more predictable, flexible schedule. That shouldn’t be too much to ask, but it seems some jobs are requiring more of their employees since the pandemic began, with little to offer in exchange.
Those fields that remain short-handed must depend on existing workers to get the job done and that often means long hours and few days off. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone — employers or employees — but often, there isn’t an alternative.
Hopefully the union and railroad companies are able to come to a consensus to avoid a shutdown. The last thing our economy needs is for something like this happen again.
