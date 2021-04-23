Yesterday was Earth Day. Did you do something to help clean up the planet on which we live?
Some organizations hosted clean-up days and picked up trash, to help beautify the Antelope Valley and keep it clean.
We commend them for taking the time to pick up after other people — if only everyone engaged in cleaning up after themselves everyday, surely the Valley would be a better, cleaner place.
Instead, we see trash strewn about the freeway, in the desert, in parking lots and just about everywhere else people can be found — and even some where they don’t normally live or frequent.
In the past, we’ve talked about masks and gloves joining the usual parking lot litter of bottles, chip bags and dirty diapers.
The litter we encounter on a daily basis is nothing short of disgusting — especially when there are trash cans nearby.
The trash on the freeway is even more surprising to see and it can be dangerous. Wood, ladders, large appliances, tires, children’s toys and five-gallon buckets are just a few things that have been seen along the 14 Freeway — both, north and southbound. Sometimes vehicles are able to avoid the items, other times they can’t, causing damage to the vehicle and who knows how many others behind it.
Keeping the Earth clean is just common sense, but that doesn’t mean people use common sense.
Many businesses make it easy to dispose of trash by providing trash cans outside of the building, but sometimes it seems easier for people to just toss something out the window, than to walk a few feet and throw it in the trash can.
Then there are those who, instead of taking their trash to the dump, prefer to take it to the desert and leave it there.
They avoid the dumping fee and it’s out of sight, out of mind for them. But what about everyone else?
Their old dusty couch becomes an eyesore for passersby. Or their household waste gets ripped out of the bag and scattered everywhere.
Next time you’re out and about, try to do your part to keep the Valley clean.
Remember, Woodsy Owl’s slogan, “Give a hoot, don’t pollute,” also applies to the area in which we live, not just the forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.