Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for: Election Day 2020.
Those who were unhappy with the 2016 election results are probably anxiously awaiting and hoping for a different outcome this time.
But not everyone is hoping for change. Some will be happy if Donald Trump is re-elected.
Likewise, local contests will also be decided by the voters.
This election is like a mystery. There are so many questions that won’t be answered until the polls are closed and the final votes are counted.
Will we finally rid ourselves of Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Member Victoria Ruffin? Or will she gain yet another ally in Miguel Coronado, if he wins? Will the terrible twosome morph into the terrible trio once again?
Will Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer retain his seat or will he be ousted? Will the city councilors retain their seats?
What’s going to happen on the Antelope Valley Hospital Board? Will Kristina Hong and Abdallah Farrukh remain on the Board?
Will Michael Rives win one of the contests for which he’s running?
Will Scott Wilk and Tom Lackey retain their seats?
Will Christy Smith unseat Mike Garcia?
We’ll have to wait a few short hours to find out the answers to all these questions.
No matter the outcome, those who cast their votes in this election should be satisfied that they did their part to help their chosen candidates. They participated in an important part of the democratic process by voting for those that represent them and their ideas.
Things could change in the Antelope Valley (and the nation), or they could stay the same. Regardless, we hope everyone that was able, got out and voted.
We’re not sure how long it will take to tally the votes tonight, but we’re going to do our best to bring you the latest totals, before we go to press.
However, be sure to check our website at avpress.com throughout the day on Wednesday, as we will update the numbers.
Races that were not determined as of presstime Tuesday will be updated on Wednesday, via our website and followed up with a story in the Thursday edition.
