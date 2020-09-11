Here are some of the contemporary headlines related to the underpinnings that are caving in among America’s highly vaunted educational systems:
“Behind the Curtain of Elite College Admissions.”
“Welcome Back, Now Stay in Your Dorm” “College semesters begin with quarantines.”
“Companies Cut Back on MBA Job Offers.”
“Thousands of kindergartners are no-shows.”
The nation’s proud legacy of pre-school and kindergarten startups is being ravaged by viruses that can only be seen with high-powered microscopes.
The upper levels of education have historically provided the United States with a celestial learning power so that progress is possible in thousands of improving enterprises.
School officials, parents and students throughout the land are working harder than ever to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic, but it has become more and more difficult to push the heavy, round rock to the top of the peak.
As we move into what used to be considered the school years, enrollment numbers are precipitously dropping.
Up in the educational stratosphere, the admissions process is shrouded in secrecy and surrounded by confusion.
The students at the nation’s best known and most selective institutions will never know how close they have come to not getting in at all.
Emory University, for example, received 33,142 applications in 2018-19, more than twice as many as a decade earlier. 16% of the applicants were admitted.
Another example: the odds of being admitted from the wait list are low. At Davidson, 1,503 applicants were on the list in 2018-19, but in the end only 24 were offered admission.
The kindergarten story is sad. In Los Angeles, the drop of 6,000 kindergarten students in America’s second largest school district represents a 14% decline since last year. Some virtual classrooms appear to be at about 50% or 75% capacity.
Since campuses shut in mid-March, experts have expressed particular concern over four through six-year-old students, who are missing out on critical socialization skills with other children, may be struggling to form important bonds with teachers and lack the development stamina to stay engaged for extended periods of computer learning.
The era of high level education successes is greatly threatened by these trends. The extraordinary progress in industries is on the wan and it will be difficult to thrive in future years as we mark up the fading numbers on the blackboards of the nation.
In the meantime, we salute the education officials and teachers who are working extra hard to promote a semblance of past education practices.
