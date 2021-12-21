School administrators in the Antelope Valley and across the country were on alert Friday, as a vague viral threat on the social media platform TikTok warned of on-campus violence. As a result, some school districts across the country shut down.
In the Antelope Valley, Friday marked the last day of school before winter break, which lasts three weeks, but schools were not shut down due to the threat.
The US Department of Homeland Security investigated the alleged threats, but didn’t have any information indicating any specific, credible threats. However, it did recommend that school districts stay on alert.
Meanwhile, TikTok tweeted that it exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools, but found nothing.
Instead, the company said they found videos discussing the rumor. Then they blamed the media for reporting on the alleged threats. Instead of shifting blame and trying to divert attention away from themselves, perhaps TikTok should try harder to get to the root of the problem. Given that probably thousands of videos are uploaded to the site each day, it’s difficult to believe that no source was found. The rumor started somewhere.
It’s no secret that students are using social media as a means to make threats. In turn, students find out and tell others and it eventually gets to parents and administrators, who, hopefully, heard about it with enough time to make sure everyone is safe.
More often than not, the threats are made by a student who either doesn’t want to go to school for some reason, or thinks it’s funny to see chaos ensue.
This latest incident, which caused widespread panic among parents, students and administrators across the country, is a prime example of how threats, rumors and other assorted garbage can be spread quickly via social media.
While most of it is harmless, there’s always the chance that someone is making a serious threat. We don’t want to live in fear, but we also need to be cautious. Kudos to the Antelope Valley School districts for taking the steps they did to keep students in school, but also to make sure they were safe.
