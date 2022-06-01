This is probably better suited for the “odd news” department because it’s such a strange occurrence.
On Sunday, a man threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the famous “Mona Lisa” painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. As if throwing cake at the painting isn’t odd enough, the 36-year-old cake-thrower was reported to be wearing a wig and lipstick and was sitting a wheelchair. The unidentified man was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to guests, who looked on in disbelief.
Why couldn’t he have continued to throw roses at the “Mona Lisa,” instead of creating a mess for the security guards to clean, by tossing cake at it?
The cake left a conspicuous creamy, white smear on the glass, but luckily, the work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t damaged. Security guards were filmed as they escorted the wig-wearing man from the museum as he yelled, “Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”
His proclamations didn’t exactly shed any light on his motives, however.
Later, guards were filmed cleaning the cake off the glass. The masterpiece has been in existence for more than 500 years and unfortunately, has been through a few bizarre situations to include theft and vandalism.
In 1911, a museum employee stole the painting, which increased the painting’s international fame.
Then in the 1950s, someone vandalized it by tossing acid at it. Fortunately, it survived the attack, but was damaged. Since then, it’s been kept behind glass. Then as recently as 2009, it had a ceramic cup thrown at it by a Russian woman who was upset because she couldn’t get French citizenship. The cup hit the painting, but didn’t harm it or the glass.
The man at the center of the Sunday incident was sent to a police psychiatric unit and an investigation has been launched into the damage of the painting. Hopefully the man gets some help for his mental condition. Surely there was a better way to get his message across. Potentially damaging a piece of artwork from the 16th century is a rather drastic approach.
