People getting infected with the Omicron variant is at an all-time high — not just across the country but in Los Angeles County, too.
On Sunday, there were 45,584 new cases reported, as well as 13 new deaths and 3,364 current hospitalizations. On Saturday, the new case count was down slightly at 34,448, but deaths were up to 16 and hospitalizations were at 3,200.
We were warned that this could happen — and it did. Now we have to do what we can to get through this next wave and keep ourselves safe.
However, with flu season being upon us, as well and the common cold always in circulation, it seems inevitable that we will catch something if we go out and mingle with the public.
However, sometimes we have no choice because we need groceries or gasoline or maybe we just need to run errands of some sort.
So what if we do get sick and have to stay home? There might be hope for those who get COVID.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to call for new legislation to revive supplemental paid sick leave policies as part of a $2.7 billion coronavirus response package.
He call for supplemental paid COVID-19 sick leave, “given the current situation being driven by the Omicron variant to better protect our frontline workers.”
The governor’s office did not share details on what the new sick leave policies would look like, or the specifics on what he will ask the state Legislature for.
California previously had a COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave law, but it expired on Sept. 30.
Sick leave isn’t something we normally think about, until we need it. However, with the state of the world as it is today, it’s more important than ever.
Other states such as New York and Massachusetts offer employees 40 hours per year, while Colorado employees can earn and use up to 48 hours per year and not just during a pandemic.
That still does not seem like a lot of time, but five or six days is certainly better than three.
Perhaps lawmakers should rethink their sick leave law and offer employers with 15 or more employees at least 40 hours a year — not just during a pandemic, but all the time.
