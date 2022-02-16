Avocado lovers beware: There could soon be a shortage of the flavorful fruit.
On Friday, the United States suspended all avocado imports from Michoacán, Mexico, after a US plant inspector there got a threatening phone call.
While officials did not elaborate on the nature of the call, Michoacán is known to be ripe with drug cartels that have taken over communities — and in recent years, have fought for control of the avocado industry.
Michoacán is the only Mexican state approved for avocado exports. So what about locally grown avocados? Why can’t the United States meet the avocado demand, without having to import them?
California produces the majority of avocados grown in the United States, but the production only meets about 10% of the nation’s consumption. The rest are imported, mainly from Mexico.
Of course, those who buy avocados aren’t the only ones concerned about the ban.
Mexican farmers are concerned that the market will be squeezed if the ban becomes long-term. In turn, that would mean an avocado shortage for us, here in the United States.
Despite the United States producing most of our food, there are some things that are imported, for example: berries, bananas, melons, pineapples, grapes and citrus.
In fact, the total of vegetables that were imported into the US totaled $9.07 billion in 2019, which was up 7% compared to 2018. Imports of fresh or frozen fruit totaled $15.06 billion, which was up 8% compared to 2018.
Luckily we grow some of our own food and we don’t have to rely on imports to stock our grocery shelves. California contributes greatly to agricultural receipts and had the highest in the US in 2019, followed by Iowa, Nebraska, Texas and Minnesota.
The agricultural receipts for our state total $50,116,898,000 in 2019, which was 13.52% of the US total of $370,636,400,000. Alaska was at the bottom of the list with $38,362,000 or 0.01% of the national total.
It looks like avocados could join the list of items in short supply, but at least it’s not because of a supply chain back-up.
Unfortunately, it would be due to a much larger problem — drug cartels.
