The Christmas spirit, though present in some, seems to have skipped others this year. It’s not surprising. It’s been a tough year for many people, for various reasons and decorating, sending Christmas cards and being generally jolly just didn’t seem to be appealing for some folks.
It’s difficult to feel overjoyed — or even happy, sometimes — when we are still in the midst of this global pandemic. That, alone, dampened the spirits of many.
However, not everyone felt that way. Some folks still decorated their homes for their enjoyment and to share the Christmas spirit with their neighbors and others who might happen to drive by.
Despite the challenges, there were still some eCards sent or maybe a text wishing someone a merry Christmas. Sometimes it’s all the energy one can muster and that’s OK. Even the little things count. We need to remember that a simple text or other small token can make someone’s day.
On the retail side of things, despite the bleak beginning to the holiday shopping season, the Antelope Valley Mall’s parking lot was packed the entire week. We figure it had to be last-minute shoppers, hoping to get a good deal, or pick up something they might have forgotten.
It might turn out OK for retailers, after all. They need the revenue, especially after last year’s holiday season. But the locally owned retailers could benefit from it most, so we’re hopeful that some of you shopped local this season. Shopping local is always a good idea, when possible, regardless of the time of year.
Birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and wedding showers happen throughout the year and those are also opportunities to visit local retailers. Oftentimes they offer goods that you can’t find in a big-box store and the customer service is usually outstanding, as well.
Regardless of how you’re celebrating today (or maybe not celebrating) we, at the Antelope Valley Press wish you all a very merry Christmas. We hope you spend your day in good company.
