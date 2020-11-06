The pandemic crashed the America economy into a $2 trillion hole. A sizzling summer rebound hyped it about two-thirds back.
The jump provided evidence of the powerful one-two punch of fiscal stimulus and easy money from the Federal Reserve. And it reflects the reopening of much of the US economy.
Unfortunately, there are real obstacles going forward that will slow the recovery, perhaps severely.
Some economists even fear the economy will begin shrinking again, setting off a double-dip recession.
The surging Coronavirus infections will slow growth this autumn and winter. Hotels, restaurants, movie theaters, airlines and other hard-hit businesses can’t fully recover when the pandemic is worsening.
The failure of Congress and the Trump administration to reach a stimulus deal means more small businesses will surely fail, state and local layoffs may accelerate and no stimulus checks are coming to alleviate the pain for consumers anytime soon.
“Without further fiscal aid until 2021, a poorly managed health situation and election uncertainty could make for a long winter,” Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in report.
Economists are bracing for the inevitable slowdown. Over the past six weeks, the New York Federal Reserve’s GDP Nowcast model halved its estimate for annualized growth to just 3.5% during the fourth quarter. That would mark a sharp deceleration from the blockbuster summer Gross Domestic Product report.
The Back-to-Normal Index, created by CNN and Moody’s Analytics, plunged below 60% in early April. It swiftly rebounded to about 80% in August. But it hasn’t budged much since.
The CNN Business Economic Recovery tracker shows that hotel occupancy is still 31% below pre-crisis levels.
US airports are processing fewer than half the travelers they did at this point in 2019.
Even the housing market, arguably the hottest part of the economy, is showing signs of cooling off.
“We’re worried that the first quarter could see zero growth,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
He is more nervous about early 2021 than the end of 2020.
That’s why the outcome of the election will play a pivotal role in the recovery. If Democrats sweep the election, some economists believe a massive $3.5 trillion fiscal stimulus would emerge. That would drive a stronger recovery, with 2021 GDP possibly increasing by 5.5%
But the size of a fiscal stimulus package would be smaller, perhaps much smaller, if Democrats and Republicans split control of Congress and the White House.
Such a scenario would cause GDP to grow more gradually, the experts agree.
