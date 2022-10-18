One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used.
A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) was blown up around 4:05 a.m., Sunday.
People in the area reported hearing a loud explosion and when police arrived, they found the heavily damaged machine.
Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau arrived on scene and found the side panel of the ATM lying on the ground and evidence of an explosion.
Despite their best efforts to get into the ATM, the would-be thieves failed and were unable to get any of the cash, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A nearby resident told a TV news outlet that the explosion could be heard from more than a mile away and there were several windows at nearby shops that were blown out.
There was no immediate threat to residents in the area and the investigation is ongoing.
This is something straight out of a Hollywood movie. Thieves are either getting more creative or more desperate.
Perhaps other methods didn’t seem as “sure a thing” as detonating explosives, to try and get at the money inside the machine.
Regardless, those who live in the area are lucky to have escaped harm from the explosion — especially since it blew some windows out of nearby businesses.
We can only imagine how loud the explosion was — not that we’re not used to hearing “booming” sounds in the area.
We live in Aerospace Valley, after all. However, we suspect this was a different kind of explosive sound — one that definitely would have frightened most people.
We hope the police are able to locate whomever is responsible, before they strike again and are successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.