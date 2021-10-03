The thieves are at it again in the Antelope Valley — actually, they probably never stopped their activity; we just seem to become more aware of it now and then.
On Friday, a report ran in the Antelope Valley Press regarding a request for help from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. They are hoping to identify a grand theft suspect that stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on the east side, in September. They had a photo and description of the suspect’s car: A tan or light beige Honda car.
We’ve heard about several of these incidents in which catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles under the cover of darkness. It’s not just happening in California, but other states, as well. What makes the items so popular? Apparently they’re made with precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium.
There’s no doubt that thieves take the catalytic converters, extract the precious metals and exchange them for cash — just like they do with copper wire.
Replacing a catalytic converter can be pricey, too. According to AutoZone, they run between $300 and $2,500, depending on the model. That’s not including the cost of labor, which runs from $30 to $170 per hour, depending on the repair shop and the amount of time needed to install the new part.
In an effort to help curb the theft of catalytic converters, the Lancaster and Palmdale Stations had partnered with local auto dealerships and offered car owners the opportunity to have their catalytic converters engraved. It was a very good idea and hopefully it helped the people who took advantage of the opportunity.
These days, one can never be too careful. It’s so important to secure our vehicles at night, whether that means putting them in the garage or making sure they’re locked. Having some type of surveillance system, whether a complete camera system or a Ring doorbell system, as well as good lighting is also important.
Being aware of strange vehicles in our neighborhoods and reporting suspicious activity also go a long way, but most importantly: Stay alert.
