A man is dead after he was run over while trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Tuesday.
This might sound like a scene from a movie, but it happened on 10th Street West in Palmdale. When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived just before 6 p.m., they found a man lying on the ground near a Ford Excursion SUV, and another smaller vehicle next to it, according to a news report.
Deputies learned that the Ford driver had been asleep in her vehicle when she woke up to a man sawing off her catalytic converter. She immediately put the vehicle in reverse and felt a bump, like she ran over something, the report said. She then stopped the vehicle and called 911.
The man was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died. There were three others with him, in the smaller vehicle that was parked next to the Ford. A man and two women were arrested by deputies.
We’ve all heard the accounts of people reporting that their catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles. Thieves go after them because of the precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium that are used in them. Thieves steal the catalytic converters, then take them to recyclers or scrap yards, where they can fetch a few hundred dollars.
However, while most thefts seem to be from vehicles parked at their residences or in parking lots utilized by commuters, this particular thief was rather brazen and chose a retail parking lot to target.
It was unlucky for him that the vehicle owner was inside the SUV and put the vehicle in reverse, while he was still underneath it.
It’s unclear what, if any, charges the driver will face. There were few details available about the case, so we’re not sure if the woman ran over the thief by accident or whether she knew he was still under her vehicle when she put it in reverse.
This incident serves as a reminder to safeguard your property to the best of your ability.
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with area car dealers, offered catalytic converter etching services last year and in 2021.
In light of this recent event, perhaps they will offer one this year. If they do, those who are able should take advantage of the program.
It won’t keep a thief from stealing the car part, but it will keep them from cashing in on it and if it’s found, it can be traced back to the vehicle’s owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.