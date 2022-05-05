The goal of a comedian is to make people laugh. Going to a comedy show (if that’s your thing) is meant to provide entertainment.
However, what happened, Tuesday night, at the Hollywood Bowl during “Netflix is a Joke: the Festival,” was anything but funny.
Comedian Dave Chappelle was wrapping up his performance when a man from the audience climbed on stage and tackled him. The attacker was allegedly armed with a knife blade.
Luckily, Chappelle wasn’t injured and apparently neither was his attacker, who is yet to be identified. Police are also not sure what his motive was.
Just last month, one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on April 23, during a concert in San Bernardino, Calif.
The vocalist for Crawling Through Tartarus, a Death Metal band, was hit by two rounds and underwent surgery.
He and the other three shooting victims were reported, two days later, to be in stable condition.
Police investigating the incident did not share information about a suspect or motive and as far as we know, it remains under investigation.
If they haven’t pinned down the shooter by now, it’s likely they won’t.
At least police were able to apprehend the man who attacked Chappelle on Tuesday. Surely, they will soon figure out what his motive was for the attack.
Violence during concerts is nothing new, though. On Dec. 8, 2004, Darrell Abbott, former guitarist for the Heavy Metal band Pantera, was shot and killed while on stage, during a performance with his band Damageplan.
The man who killed him apparently was an obsessed fan that blamed him for Pantera’s break-up.
Incidents like this do absolutely nothing for the peace of mind of attendees. Luckily nothing tragic happened during the comedy festival, but it makes one think when making plans for a night out.
We spent two years unable to go out and enjoy live entertainment and now that we’re able to do so, some people seem unable to act appropriately.
Is there no place that’s safe from violence, anymore?
