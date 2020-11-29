President-elect Joe Biden — on the day before Thanksgiving — set a new tone in Washington D.C. for the next four years. He spoke directly into the camera from the stage at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Del.
The change in sound was voiced on the day when the president-elect stepped up to the podium to cheer the people in the United States, which has become a nation in weeping because of catastrophic pandemic mourning.
The relatively brief speech delivered a raw, empathetic and optimistic address to Americans, urging them to hang on as they faced a long, hard winter that will include a massive multitude of Coronavirus cases sickening and killing much of the population.
“Looking back over our history, you see that it’s been in the most difficult circumstances that the soul of our nation has been forged,” Biden said.
He specifically urged Americans to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“None of these steps we’re asking people to take are political statements. Every one of them is based on science, real science,” he said. “America is not going to lose this war. Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue.”
Biden praised the sanctity of the vote and the many Americans who cast their ballots in record numbers despite the raging pandemic.
“Our democracy was tested this year,” he said. “What we learned is this. The people of this nation are up to the task. In America we have full and fair and free elections. And then we honor the results.”
He called voting “the noblest instrument of nonviolent protest ever conceived.”
Biden’s speech was infused with his own personal pain, which he often draws from as he seeks to lead a country that has so far lost more than 260,000 lives to the Coronavirus.
“I remember that first Thanksgiving, the empty chair, the silence,” he said, referring to the death of his son Beau Biden in 2015. “It takes your breath away. It’s really hard to care. It’s hard to give thanks. It’s hard to even think of looking forward. It’s so hard to hope. I understand.”
Biden is busy naming many nominees, who are declaring “diplomacy is back.”
America is a land of change and since Nov. 3, we are beginning to see the national landscape glow as it takes on new, vibrant colors.
