When attempting to solve a problem, the more input received from diverse groups, the better. This is especially true for the issue of homelessness in the Antelope Valley.
Many people have ideas of how we can solve the problem, but putting those ideas into practice isn’t always easy.
Palmdale officials are trying to figure out how to address homelessness in the city and they are asking for help from the public. They will host a series of meetings seeking public input on a broad range of issues concerning the city’s unhoused population.
The first meeting was Tuesday night, but don’t worry if you missed out; there will be at least two more opportunities to share your thoughts.
The goal of the meetings is to get feedback from residents and service providers on what they want to see in the city’s homeless plan.
“According to the 2022 Los Angeles County homeless count, the most recent data available, Palmdale has 309 unhoused people within its boundaries,” a staff report in the Tuesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press said.
The Antelope Valley as a whole has a homeless population of 4,598, according to the 2022 figures.
That is a large number — and it’s evident as we drive around Palmdale and Lancaster. Makeshift shelters are seen near many off-ramps and in bushes around the Valley. But they are also out in the desert, where other unhoused people will sometimes pitch a tent or park a recreational or other type of vehicles, in which they sleep and seek shelter from the elements.
In 2018, the City of Palmdale came up with a five-year plan to combat and prevent homelessness. The intention was to update and modify it as needed, then to review it at the end of the five-year period in 2023.
“The plan was created with the cooperation of partner organizations providing services, public input gathered through a series of meetings, as well as a survey of local unhoused persons by trained volunteers,” the AVP report said.
After five years, we have to wonder whether the plan worked as everyone had hoped.
It seems the unhoused population grew over that time period, probably for myriad reasons.
If you have an idea of how the unhoused population could better be served or how the issue of homelessness could better be addressed, make sure to attend the next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m., March 14 at Victory Outreach Palmdale Christian Church, 37419 25th St. East.
If that date or time is not convenient, there will be another meeting at 6 p.m., March 27 at Antelope Valley Youth Build, 38626 Ninth St. East.
Input from a variety of sources can only help city officials combat and find a solution for homelessness in Palmdale.
If it’s successful, maybe other surrounding areas will adopt a similar plan.
