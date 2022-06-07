The Antelope Valley Transit Authority continues to be unable to offer transportation to Valley residents after the Teamsters Local 848 Union went on strike, Thursday.
Approximately 150 Transdev North America road supervisors, bus drivers and dispatchers in Lancaster went on strike in response to alleged labor law violations, known as unfair labor practices.
At least one elected official took to Facebook later that day and condemned the union members for leaving passengers stranded because of the work stop. He made sure to emphasize that the elderly and veterans were part of those left without transportation. Words are powerful and whenever veterans and the elderly are mentioned, the general public is quick to pick sides, without examining both sides of the issue.
Before the union members are villainized for their actions, perhaps its better to try and understand what would lead them to taking such drastic measures.
The AVTA drivers’ starting pay was between $15.50 and $18 an hour, which is hardly a living wage for Los Angeles County. However, a pay increase went into effect, on Jan. 1, which would give drivers a 30 to 38% boost. That’s a start, but what about the other issues?
They have been working without a contract since Jan. 1. Contract negotiations between Transdev and the Union were stalled for several months then Transdev abruptly announced they were leaving the AVTA and would not submit a bid to renew their service with AVTA.
“Transdev refused to bargain the effects of their closure with Teamsters Local 848 as required by law,” a news release from the Teamsters Local 848 said. “Further, Transdev threatened to reverse wage increases that were approved by the AVTA Board of Directors and threatened to lock out Transdev employees represented by Teamsters Local 848 if a work stoppage occurred.”
Effective July 1, MV Transportation will take over the bus operations, but until then, the Union members still have to work with Transdev.
While it’s not fair that people are left without public transportation, it’s also not fair to expect workers to go without things like a better workplace, safe working conditions, decent raises, job security, a stable schedule and affordable healthcare, as well as a retirement plan. These are all the things a union helps secure for its members.
We do, however, believe the strike should have begun before any services were rendered to passengers, that day. If they wanted to follow through with the work stop, they should have done so in a manner that would not have left people stranded.
That wasn’t fair to anyone using the AVTA’s services. Plus, passengers shouldn’t be punished for a breakdown in communication between the union and Transdev; and ultimately, they are the ones who suffered.
The breakdown in negotiations between Transdev and the Union have affected not only those who depend on public transportation, but the employees, as well, who are also members of the community.
Hopefully, Transdev and Teamsters Local 848 can get back to the table and reach an agreement.
