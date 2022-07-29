Those who grew up in Southern California in the 1970s, 1980s and earlier probably remember being dropped off by parents to join their friends at amusement parks for a day of fun.
Theme parks like Knotts Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Disneyland have been popular places for teens to meet up on the weekend and ride rollercoasters and hang out.
However, one theme park is no longer allowing this after recent problems with teens fighting. Knotts Berry Farm now has a chaperone policy in place. It was implemented a couple of weeks ago, after multiple fights between teens was reported, on a Saturday night, and the park had to be evacuated.
Rumors of shots being fired began circulating as people rushed to leave the park. The police were called in and debunked the shots fired rumor. They did find, however, that multiple fights had, indeed, broken out.
Knotts Berry Farm’s response to the mayhem that closed the park early was to implement the chaperone policy stating that in order to be admitted to the park, guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who’s at least 21 years old.
The chaperone needs to show a valid photo ID that includes their birthdate. In addition, one chaperone can accompany only four guests per day.
The chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with them at all times during their visit in the park and be available by phone throughout their stay.
Guests 17 and younger who are found in the park, unaccompanied by a chaperone, will be subject to ejection.
This policy applies to Knotts Berry Farm and Knotts Soak City Waterpark and is in effect only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — the busiest days in the park.
This is just another example of how one group’s bad behavior and bad decisions affect the masses. We talked, last week, about the Sixth Street bridge in Los Angeles and how, after it was open for only a week, people were doing burnouts and engaging in other dangerous, questionable activity at that location. A video on social media showed a barber giving someone a haircut on the bridge. That was certainly a “what were they thinking?” moment.
Now, because some teens can’t act appropriately in public and think that fighting in a public place is appropriate behavior, other teens who do know how to act like decent human beings will have to suffer.
One can only imagine the panic that people felt as they left the park that night, now knowing what exactly was happening. Was there an active shooter in the park? Had someone been hurt?
No, luckily, nothing like that happened. It was just a bunch of children acting foolish and inappropriately.
We hope they were identified and got a lifetime ban from the park. They deserve that, at the very least.
