school district and administrators in Newport News, Va., are facing a $40 million lawsuit after a first grade teacher was shot and seriously wounded on Jan. 6, as she sat at a reading table in her classroom.

Abby Zwerner, 25, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has undergone four surgeries since the shooting.

