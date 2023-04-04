A school district and administrators in Newport News, Va., are facing a $40 million lawsuit after a first grade teacher was shot and seriously wounded on Jan. 6, as she sat at a reading table in her classroom.
Abby Zwerner, 25, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has undergone four surgeries since the shooting.
The lawsuit she filed against school officials accuses them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood” the day of the shooting.
The Newport News School Board, former Richneck principal Briana Foster Newton, former Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker and former superintendent George Parker III are named as defendants in the lawsuit. No one, including the six-year-old shooter, was charged with the shooting.
The superintendent was fired by the School Board after the shooting and the assistant principal resigned; however, the principal is still employed at the elementary, a news report said.
The School Board also voted to install metal detectors in every school in the district, starting with Richneck, and clear backpacks will be purchased for all students. That’s a start at fixing the problem.
However, the lawsuit claims that all of the defendants knew the boy had “a history of random violence” at school and at home. A year prior to the shooting, he choked and strangled his kindergarten teacher.
He also allegedly chased children on the playground with a belt, intending to whip them; he cursed at teachers and staff; and “stared down” a security guard. He’d been placed on a modified schedule after he chased his peers with a belt. His parents were supposed to accompany him during the school day, but apparently they did not.
Whenever teachers voiced their concerns about the boy’s behavior to school administrators, they were always dismissed, the lawsuit claims.
He would be taken to the office and would go back to class shortly thereafter with some type of reward, such as a piece of candy.
Though the boy’s parents knew that he had behavioral issues, they refused to put him in special education classes where he could be with other students who also had behavioral issues, the lawsuit said.
The day of the shooting, there were multiple warnings about the boy having a gun. However, after his backpack was eventually searched and nothing was found, the concerns were dismissed, the news report said.
The boy, however, had allegedly put the gun in his pocket, then brandished it later on the playground. Administrators claim that his pockets were too small for a firearm.
It would seem that there were plenty of warning signs on the day of the shooting and during the child’s time at Richneck Elementary. Not only did administrators fail to protect the teacher and students in the boy’s class, but his parents didn’t seem to care about his violent behavior, either.
Instead of agreeing to put him in a classroom where his behavior could be better addressed, they elected to allow him to stay in a regular classroom, all the while continuing to have violent outbursts.
It’s unimaginable that such an incident would happen at the hands of a first-grade child, but this is the world we live in now. It’s unfortunate that school administrators and the boy’s parents didn’t take the situation more seriously.
It’s bad enough that a teacher was shot, resulting in bodily injuries and physical pain — not to mention mental anguish to last a lifetime, but the boy’s parents and administrators should be thankful that more people were not injured in this incident. As we know from other school shootings, it could have been so much worse.
Money will not make the situation better or make the teacher forget what happened to her, but maybe a lawsuit of this magnitude will make school administrators realize that when a teacher or student brings an issue to their attention, they need to take it seriously and immediately address it.
