Hopefully by now you have seen the Election Guide that was included in your Sunday Antelope Valley Press — if not, be sure to pick up a copy.
We put the tab together so you can get an idea of who’s running for which seat and what they expect to accomplish if elected or re-elected.
We’ve included local races, of course, but also state races for assemblyman and senator. We talked to all candidates who returned phone calls and emails.
There were some that did not respond and those folks were left out. They were given ample time to share their ideas with us, but for some reason chose not to.
Like every election held, we believe it’s important to cast your votes for whomever you think is best suited for the job.
Sometimes voters aren’t sure who to vote for, so they rely on endorsements from various newspapers — and sometimes just their hometown newspaper.
We’ve been asked about endorsements, so we wanted to let our readership know that’s not something we’re doing for this election. We believe there is enough information available about the various races, to help those who are still undecided, make a decision they’re comfortable with. If you’re still unsure, perhaps reading the Election Guide will help.
We asked all those who are hoping to serve their communities, various questions about the seat they are running for and how they will make a difference. For those who are hoping to be re-elected, we asked them questions about their accomplishments and if they were Board members, they were asked how they view the Boards on which they served. Some of the answers might surprise you, as some of the candidates seemed very candid in their responses.
If you have already filled out your ballot but are not sure where to take it, we’ve included drop box locations in the Election Guide. In addition, there are voting locations also included, in case you’d rather do in-person voting on Election Day.
Also included in the Election Guide are the various propositions that you’ll find on your ballot. They can sometimes be confusing, so we included information on not only the proposition, but also what it means if you vote “yes” or “no.”
We hope you find the Guide to be a good source of information and we hope you’ll cast your votes on Nov. 3.
