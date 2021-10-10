Congratulations to the two journalists who received Nobel Peace Prizes. They continue to highlight the fight for freedom of the press.
Maria Ressa and Dmitri A. Muratov lead independent news outlets in the Philippines and Russia and were honored for their work in holding leaders accountable.
As journalists find themselves under increasing pressure from authoritarian governments and other hostile forces, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, seeking to bolster press freedoms, awarded the Peace Prize to Ressa and Muratov for “their courageous fight for freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” according to a New York Times report.
“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” the committee said in a statement released after the announcement in Oslo.
Ressa is a Fulbright scholar and, in 2018, was named a Time magazine Person of the Year for her work against disinformation. According to the Times report, she’s been a constant thorn in the side of Rodrigo Duterte, the authoritarian president in the Philippines.
She co-founded Rappler, a digital media company that has exposed government corruption and researched top political figures’ financial holdings and potential conflicts of interest. Rappler has also done some groundbreaking work on the Duterte government’s violent anti-drug campaign.
Muratov, for decades, has defended freedom of speech in Russia, while working under increasingly difficult conditions.
In 1993, he helped found Novaya Gazeta, an independent newspaper, and has been the editor-in-chief since 1995. The newspaper continues to be published, despite a constant barrage of murders, threats, violence and harassment.
“Since its start, six of the newspaper’s journalists have been killed, the committee noted, citing Anna Politkovskaya, who wrote revealing articles about the war in Chechnya,” the Times report said. “Despite the killings and threats, editor in chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy.”
Ressa and Muratov are the embodiment of what every journalist should be.
They have illustrated to journalists in their countries and abroad, that there is a need for this type of journalism and without it, there would be no accountability for politicians or anyone else.
