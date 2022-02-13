There’s something brewing within the city of Palmdale, among the city manager and some employees. One former employee claims she was fired for retaliation.
If you read the Antelope Valley Press regularly, then you already know that City Manager J.J. Murphy is out on leave. At first it was medical leave, which began Dec. 16. But then on Monday, he was placed on administrative leave.
The law offices of Goldberg and Gage have issued three government claims against the city on behalf of Michael Behen, Shanae Smith and Patricia Nevarez.
Maithi (Marie) Ricci has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, that lists at least eight claims, to include whistleblower retaliation.
Murphy has filed his own claim against the city of Palmdale, in which Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmembers Richard Loa, Austin Bishop, Juan Carrillo and Laura Bettencourt are listed, as well as city Attorney Christopher Beck and Assistant City Manager Ronda Perez.
His claim states that Murphy has been subjected to a hostile work environment and negative employment actions in retaliation for his resistance to the unlawful activities of the mayor and one of more councilmembers and one or more employees in the city attorney’s office.
Murphy’s Palmdale home purchase has been brought up and he’s been called a “one man wrecking crew,” in the Smith claim.
He’s been accused of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Meanwhile, Murphy’s claim states that he has been underpaid since at least Jan. 1 and he has suffered great harm professionally, economically, reputationally, emotionally and mentally.
Many allegations on both sides are being made, one of which is that a video surfaced, purportedly depicting Murphy receiving oral sex in a local hair salon.
Behen’s claims says Murphy isn’t a stranger to lawsuits or controversy. “In 2014, a Federal Grand Jury in Pennsylvania looked into Murphy and his consulting company,” the claim says. “In April 2014, the FBI served a subpoena to the Wilkes-Barre parking authority. Murphy was a contractor for the parking authority in 2012. The subpoena sought invoices from and contracts with Murphy and his Goals Consulting firm. Had the City of Palmdale conducted a proper background investigation, it would have known this before hiring Murphy.”
Murphy eventually took a job in Hobbs, N.M. as the city manager, but according to Behen’s claim, the legal battles continued.
“He received $50,000 for his home and other perks that other city employees were not entitled to,” the claim says. “Murphy also enjoyed a trip to Italy, on the backs of New Mexico taxpayers hard earned money, so that he could look at a pool for an aquatic center being opened in New Mexico. Not surprisingly, Murphy’s actions resulted in numerous investigations.”
There are many more claims within the legal documents — far too many to list here. It’s going to take lawyers on both sides some time to unravel the list of accusations and get to the truth.
Meanwhile, the City Council will discuss Murphy’s continued employment with the city at a meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This is one of those messy situations that no city government official should be involved in.
