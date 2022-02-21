The Winter Olympics has reached its conclusion and despite that fact, Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva will probably be in the spotlight for some time to come.
The attention isn’t because she took home the gold, but rather because she is involved in a drug controversy, in which a blame game has broken out between the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
“The 15-year-old finished in fourth place in the women’s individual skating event on Thursday, leaving the ice in tears after falling and faltering during jumps in her routine, despite having previously been the favorite to take gold,” a CNN report said.
She was suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on Feb. 8; however, her suspension was lifted following a hearing, the next day.
But her problems didn’t end there. The WADA, the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union filed an appeal against lifting the ban. CAS published a 41-page document outlining the reasons it allowed Valieva to compete. It essentially blamed WADA for the way events in Valieva’s case unfolded.
The bottom line is, a sample was taken from the skater in December, prior to the Olympics, and she tested positive for Trimetazidine, which is a banned heart medication. It’s used to treat angina, which experts say, can enhance endurance by increasing blood flow to the heart.
However, instead of the issue being taken care of two months ago, the RUSADA only got around to analyzing the result in February. By then, the Olympics had started and Valieva was suspended the day after she led the Russian Olympic Committee to gold in the figure skating team competition on Feb. 7. She also became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in the Winter Olympic games.
Had it been taken care of in a timely manner, Valieva’s case and her status could have been evaluated and a decision made before the games began and more than likely, she would not have been able to compete.
But perhaps the bigger lesson here is that it doesn’t pay to use performance enhancing drugs — just ask Lance Armstrong, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and a score of others who were guilty of using them.
