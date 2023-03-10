A woman’s right to choose whether she will carry and give birth to a baby has always been hotly debated but ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned, it’s become even worse and politicians can’t seem to leave it alone.
Politicians’ constant game of tug o’ war over the topic could affect how some companies do business in at least one state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the state of California will cease all its business with Walgreens, after the retail drugstore chain announced that it would not dispense abortion medication in 21 Republican-dominated states.
“California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” he tweeted. “We’re done.”
It’s not evident what, exactly, he means by that statement and how he intends to carry out his threat.
Meanwhile, Walgreens said in a statement last week that “we intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible.”
That would mean that it would continue to be distributed in California, since Newsom has made clear that the state will be a sanctuary for those seeking an abortion.
So what’s the issue? It seems pretty clear that Walgreens has no intention of discontinuing the medication in states that allow it.
However, that’s not good enough for Newsom, who accused the company of “cowering to extremists.”
The governor sees nothing wrong with continuing to allow abortion just like the other states that banned it see nothing wrong with their decision. But just like a woman’s right to choose, the decision to should be left up to the individual. In this case, the distribution of the abortion drugs should be left up to the companies distributing them, not politicians.
These companies should not be bullied by either side.
If a governor wants to allow abortion in their state, that’s their choice. If it not, then drugstores like Walgreens should not be punished by those who allow it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.