The weather has been miserable for some — and dangerous for others — around California but the precipitation was needed and as a result, the extreme drought conditions have been wiped out in nearly all of the state.
On Monday, on-and-off showers continued in the Antelope Valley and much of Southern California.
The rainy weather, Monday, followed weeks of atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones, but now the reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
That doesn’t mean the drought issues have been entirely swept away.
Though the National Weather Service shared an infographic from the Department of Water Resources, on Sunday, which showed how much California’s reservoirs have filled after weeks of heavy rain, none of the major ones are at capacity.
However, many are at or above their historical average for this point in the rainy season, according to a news report.
For example, Northern California reservoir Oroville is at 54% capacity, but 99% of where it normally is in mid-January. Shasta is at 49% capacity, 80% of historical average; Trinity is at 29% capacity, 47% of historical average; Folsom is at 47% capacity, 110% of historical average; Sonoma is at 57% capacity, 99% of historical average and New Bullards Bar is at 78% of capacity or 122% of historical average.
Southern California reservoirs are also doing well. Diamond Valley is at 61% of capacity, 84% of historical average, Cachuma is at 84% of capacity, 130% of historical average, Castaic is at 54% capacity, 70% of historical average and Casitas is at 37% capacity or 51% of historical average.
Though the capacity of each reservoir is promising, three years of drought has left the state begging for more water.
Experts say it will take more than a few weeks of rain to fix the long-term water problems.
And that means consumers can likely expect to be under water restrictions again in the coming spring and into the summer.
Be prepared to water your lawn only on certain days and to continue cutting back on water usage.
